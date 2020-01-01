Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Core i5 8259U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8259U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8259U and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 6 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +111%
3606
Core i5 8259U
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +19%
2722
Core i5 8259U
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +59%
13360
Core i5 8259U
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +28%
1172
Core i5 8259U
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +59%
6328
Core i5 8259U
3989

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and i5 8259U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 303 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700 i5-8259U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 32x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page Intel Core i5 8259U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8259U or i7 8700?
