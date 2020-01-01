Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8259U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +27%
482
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +111%
3606
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +19%
2722
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +59%
13360
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +28%
1172
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +59%
6328
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
