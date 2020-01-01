Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +21%
482
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +113%
3606
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +17%
2722
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +75%
13360
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +22%
1172
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +84%
6328
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
