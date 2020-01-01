Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +16%
482
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +57%
3606
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +12%
2722
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +43%
13360
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +13%
1172
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +44%
6328
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
