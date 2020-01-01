Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Core i5 8400T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8400T

Intel Core i7 8700
Intel Core i7 8700
VS
Intel Core i5 8400T
Intel Core i5 8400T

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 1.7 GHz i5 8400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400T and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 6 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +40%
2722
Core i5 8400T
1944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +77%
13360
Core i5 8400T
7543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +37%
1172
Core i5 8400T
855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +72%
6328
Core i5 8400T
3673

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and i5 8400T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 303 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700 i5-8400T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page Intel Core i5 8400T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400T or i7 8700?
EnglishРусский