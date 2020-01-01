Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 8600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 8600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +18%
482
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +65%
3606
2187
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +2%
2722
2669
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +29%
13360
10377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i5 8600K +7%
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +4%
6328
6067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
