Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 9400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
27
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3494
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +6%
2631
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +37%
12940
9469
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +14%
1172
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +25%
6172
4938
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|212 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-9400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
