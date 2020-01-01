Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +16%
482
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +50%
3606
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +9%
2722
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +39%
13360
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +10%
1172
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +42%
6328
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
