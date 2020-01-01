Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 9400T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +30%
2722
2095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +69%
13360
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +32%
1172
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +75%
6328
3609
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
