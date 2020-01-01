Intel Core i7 8700 vs i5 9600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +36%
3606
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Core i5 9600K +3%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +21%
13360
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +4%
1172
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +14%
6328
5536
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 9700
- Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9600K or i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT