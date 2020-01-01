Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 10510U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 8700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +8%
482
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +139%
3606
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +11%
2722
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +88%
13360
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +56%
1172
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +121%
6328
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
