Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1172 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1224
Core i7 12700KF +60%
1957
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7129
Core i7 12700KF +220%
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2680
Core i7 12700KF +52%
4080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13077
Core i7 12700KF +160%
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1178
Core i7 12700KF +66%
1959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6259
Core i7 12700KF +130%
14390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
