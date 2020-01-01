Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700 or Core i7 6700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 6700

Intel Core i7 8700
Intel Core i7 8700
VS
Intel Core i7 6700
Intel Core i7 6700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6700 and 8700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +20%
481
Core i7 6700
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +99%
3494
Core i7 6700
1755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +14%
2631
Core i7 6700
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +62%
12940
Core i7 6700
7973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +15%
1172
Core i7 6700
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +72%
6172
Core i7 6700
3580

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700 and i7 6700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 September 1, 2015
Launch price 303 USD 312 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Skylake
Model number i7-8700 i7-6700
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page Intel Core i7 6700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 6700 or i7 8700?
EnglishРусский