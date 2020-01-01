Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 6700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +20%
481
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +99%
3494
1755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +14%
2631
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +62%
12940
7973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +15%
1172
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +72%
6172
3580
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|303 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-6700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
