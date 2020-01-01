Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 6700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i7 6700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +15%
481
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +71%
3494
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +6%
2631
2483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +45%
12940
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +2%
1172
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +34%
6172
4598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|303 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-6700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i7 8700
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i7 8700
- Core i5 10400 and Core i7 8700
- Core i9 10900 and Core i7 8700
- Core i7 10700F and Core i7 8700
- Core i7 10750H and Core i7 6700K
- Core i7 10700K and Core i7 6700K
- Core i9 9900K and Core i7 6700K
- Core i3 8100 and Core i7 6700K
- Core i7 9700K and Core i7 6700K