Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 6800K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +23%
481
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +24%
3494
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +17%
2631
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +24%
12940
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +19%
1172
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +8%
6172
5727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|303 USD
|440 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-6800K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
