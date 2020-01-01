Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +15%
482
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +67%
3606
2154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +8%
2722
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +54%
13360
8696
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +3%
1172
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +41%
6328
4485
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-7700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
