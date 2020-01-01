Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 7700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +4%
481
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +60%
3494
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Core i7 7700K +5%
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +35%
12940
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i7 7700K +1%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +35%
6172
4578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-7700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|42 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|100x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8700 and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700 and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 8700 and Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 8700 and Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700K and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 7700K and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i7 7700K and Intel Core i9 9900K