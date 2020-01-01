Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 7740X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 with 6-cores against the 4.3 GHz i7 7740X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
36
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 7740X – 65 vs 112 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Core i7 7740X +5%
2850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +34%
13360
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i7 7740X +9%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +29%
6328
4906
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|339 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-7740X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|43x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 7740X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1