Intel Core i7 8700 vs i7 7800X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8700 against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +33%
482
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +28%
3606
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +11%
2722
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +5%
13360
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700 +7%
1172
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700 +2%
6328
6211
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|i7-7800X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
