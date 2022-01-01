Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1206
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +30%
8783
6777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +3%
2767
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +9%
13790
12685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Ryzen 3 3300X +5%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +20%
6556
5447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
