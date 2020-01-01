Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +10%
3340
Ryzen 5 2600X
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +16%
2764
Ryzen 5 2600X
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +14%
1185
Ryzen 5 2600X
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +18%
6788
Ryzen 5 2600X
5738

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 April 19, 2018
Launch price 359 USD 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i7-8700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 95 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7 8700K?
