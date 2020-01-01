Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
517
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Ryzen 5 3600X +15%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +6%
2844
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Ryzen 5 3600X +30%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Ryzen 5 3600X +6%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6971
Ryzen 5 3600X +1%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|359 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600XT