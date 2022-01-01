Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G VS Intel Core i7 8700K AMD Ryzen 5 5600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600G and 8700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 1242 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 5, 2017 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Cezanne Model number i7-8700K - Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 39x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 95 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 3 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 8700K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -