Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i7 8700K
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
13761
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +19%
16381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i7 8700K?
