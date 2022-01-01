Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G VS Intel Core i7 8700K AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4650G and 8700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 5, 2017 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2 Model number i7-8700K - Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 95 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 3 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 8700K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -