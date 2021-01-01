Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 54 vs 95 Watt
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +7%
524
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3375
Ryzen 7 4800H +30%
4399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +5%
2815
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14001
Ryzen 7 4800H +39%
19504
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1190
Ryzen 7 4800H +1%
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6299
Ryzen 7 4800H +27%
8007
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|359 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
