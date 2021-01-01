Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i7 8700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1180 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
3375
Ryzen 7 5800X +79%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
2815
Ryzen 7 5800X +25%
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
14001
Ryzen 7 5800X +106%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1190
Ryzen 7 5800X +44%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6299
Ryzen 7 5800X +65%
10420

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 October 8, 2020
Launch price 359 USD 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-8700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 8700K?
