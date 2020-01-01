Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Has 10 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Ryzen 9 3950X +1%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Ryzen 9 3950X +168%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
2844
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Ryzen 9 3950X +182%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6971
Ryzen 9 3950X +115%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|359 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
