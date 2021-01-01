Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 95 vs 105 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1269 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
Ryzen 9 5900X +31%
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8979
Ryzen 9 5900X +131%
20777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2808
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14044
Ryzen 9 5900X +186%
40198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
Ryzen 9 5900X +32%
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6683
Ryzen 9 5900X +117%
14483
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2