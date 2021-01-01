Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1713 vs 1269 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1216
Ryzen 9 5950X +35%
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
8979
Ryzen 9 5950X +192%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
2808
Ryzen 9 5950X +27%
3563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
14044
Ryzen 9 5950X +234%
46843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1285
Ryzen 9 5950X +35%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6683
Ryzen 9 5950X +153%
16931

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-8700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 32
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

