Intel Core i7 8700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 47% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 95 vs 180 Watt
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 45.82 GB/s (110%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +16%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Ryzen Threadripper 2950X +103%
6964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +14%
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Ryzen Threadripper 2950X +119%
30839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +9%
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6971
12917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|359 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8700K and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 8700K and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 8700K and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i7 8700K and Core i5 10600
- Core i7 8700K and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 9 3950X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Core i9 10980XE