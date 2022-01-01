Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs i3 10105F

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i3 10105F
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i3 10105F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +54%
8783
Core i3 10105F
5706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +52%
13790
Core i3 10105F
9088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +10%
1245
Core i3 10105F
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +48%
6556
Core i3 10105F
4426
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8700K i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

