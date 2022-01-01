Intel Core i7 8700K vs i3 10105F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
1206
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +54%
8783
5706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +3%
2767
2682
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +52%
13790
9088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +10%
1245
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +48%
6556
4426
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|February 15, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
