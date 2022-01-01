Intel Core i7 8700K vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 58 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1251 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1206
Core i3 12100F +33%
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +5%
8783
8367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2767
Core i3 12100F +27%
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13790
Core i3 12100F +5%
14477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Core i3 12100F +34%
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +2%
6556
6453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
