Intel Core i7 8700K vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +24%
517
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +189%
3425
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +12%
2844
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +103%
14112
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +11%
1207
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +90%
6971
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|359 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
