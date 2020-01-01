Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i5 10600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +20%
6788
Core i5 10600
5637

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 359 USD 213 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8700K i5-10600
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

