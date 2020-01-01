Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 10600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +3%
517
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3340
Core i5 10600K +6%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2764
Core i5 10600K +5%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13865
Core i5 10600K +4%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Core i5 10600K +11%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6788
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|359 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
10 (43.5%)
13 (56.5%)
Total votes: 23
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 8700K
- Core i7 10700K or Core i7 8700K
- Core i5 10600 or Core i7 8700K
- Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i7 8700K
- Ryzen 9 3900XT or Core i7 8700K
- Core i9 10900K or Core i5 10600K
- Core i7 10700K or Core i5 10600K
- Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5 10600K
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10600K
- Ryzen 7 3800XT or Core i5 10600K