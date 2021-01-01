Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i5 11400: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1180 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1190
Core i5 11400 +42%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6299
Core i5 11400 +40%
8788

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 March 17, 2021
Launch price 359 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-8700K i5-11400
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

