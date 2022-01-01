Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 11400F VS Intel Core i7 8700K Intel Core i5 11400F We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11400F and 8700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K Unlocked multiplier

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1251 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 11400F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 5, 2017 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake Model number i7-8700K i5-11400F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 26x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 95 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 8700K 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 11400F n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -