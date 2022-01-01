Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1251 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1206
Core i5 11400F +10%
1330
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
8783
Core i5 11400F +15%
10138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
13790
Core i5 11400F +26%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1245
Core i5 11400F +22%
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6556
Core i5 11400F +13%
7420
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-8700K i5-11400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

