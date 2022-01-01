Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 11400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1251 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1206
Core i5 11400F +10%
1330
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8783
Core i5 11400F +15%
10138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2767
Core i5 11400F +9%
3006
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13790
Core i5 11400F +26%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Core i5 11400F +22%
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6556
Core i5 11400F +13%
7420
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
