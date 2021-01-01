Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 11600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1677 vs 1269 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
Core i5 11600K +30%
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8979
Core i5 11600K +26%
11333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2808
Core i5 11600K +22%
3427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14044
Core i5 11600K +45%
20354
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
Core i5 11600K +31%
1689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6683
Core i5 11600K +23%
8224
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|March 30, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2