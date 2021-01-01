Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1677 vs 1269 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1216
Core i5 11600K +30%
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
8979
Core i5 11600K +26%
11333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
2808
Core i5 11600K +22%
3427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
14044
Core i5 11600K +45%
20354
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1285
Core i5 11600K +31%
1689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6683
Core i5 11600K +23%
8224

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 March 30, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-8700K i5-11600K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

