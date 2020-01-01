Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 7640X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i5 7640X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 95 vs 112 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +13%
2844
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +116%
14112
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Core i5 7640X +3%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +67%
6971
4168
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|359 USD
|242 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-7640X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 7640X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
