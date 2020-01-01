Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 8600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +27%
517
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +57%
3425
2187
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +7%
2844
2669
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +36%
14112
10377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Core i5 8600K +4%
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +15%
6971
6067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|359 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
