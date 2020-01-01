Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +24%
517
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +43%
3425
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +14%
2844
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +47%
14112
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +13%
1207
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +56%
6971
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|359 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
