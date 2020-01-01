Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i5 9400T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 9400T

Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i5 9400T
Intel Core i5 9400T

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400T and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 35 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +35%
2764
Core i5 9400T
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +78%
13865
Core i5 9400T
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +91%
6788
Core i5 9400T
3560

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i5 9400T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 359 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700K i5-9400T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i5 9400T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400T or i7 8700K?
EnglishРусский