Intel Core i7 8700K vs i5 9400T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +35%
2764
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +78%
13865
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +37%
1185
863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +91%
6788
3560
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|359 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
