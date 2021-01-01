Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i7 10700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 10700F

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700F
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 10700F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700F and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
3375
Core i7 10700F +45%
4902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
14001
Core i7 10700F +22%
17117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6299
Core i7 10700F +24%
7785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i7 10700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 359 USD 298 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8700K i7-10700F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i7 10700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700F or i7 8700K?
