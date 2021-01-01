Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 10700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
524
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3375
Core i7 10700F +45%
4902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2815
Core i7 10700F +6%
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14001
Core i7 10700F +22%
17117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1190
Core i7 10700F +7%
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6299
Core i7 10700F +24%
7785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|359 USD
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
