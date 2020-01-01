Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 10750H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +8%
517
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +24%
3340
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +1%
2764
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +10%
13865
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Core i7 10750H +2%
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +26%
6788
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|359 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
