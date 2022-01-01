Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i7 13700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 13700K

Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 13700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700K and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1242 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1215
Core i7 13700K +73%
2099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
8886
Core i7 13700K +245%
30651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
2774
Core i7 13700K +60%
4447
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
13901
Core i7 13700K +240%
47274
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K
1249
Core i7 13700K +71%
2130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K
6706
Core i7 13700K +217%
21242
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-8700K i7-13700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i7 13700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i7 8700K or i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
4. Intel Core i7 13700K or i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i7 13700K or i9 13900K
6. Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
7. Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700K or i7 8700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский