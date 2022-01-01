Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 13700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1242 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1215
Core i7 13700K +73%
2099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8886
Core i7 13700K +245%
30651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2774
Core i7 13700K +60%
4447
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13901
Core i7 13700K +240%
47274
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Core i7 13700K +71%
2130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6706
Core i7 13700K +217%
21242
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
