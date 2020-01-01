Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 5960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3 GHz i7 5960X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.4 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +30%
517
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3340
Core i7 5960X +13%
3783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +39%
2764
1984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +9%
13865
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +55%
1185
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +3%
6788
6581
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 29, 2014
|Launch price
|359 USD
|1059 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Haswell E
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-5960X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|2.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 5960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 8700K
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs i7 8700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i7 8700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i7 5960X
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 5960X
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Intel Core i7 5960X
- Intel Core i7 6950X vs i7 5960X