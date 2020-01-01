Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 6700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i7 6700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 91 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +24%
517
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +63%
3340
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +11%
2764
2483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +56%
13865
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +3%
1185
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +48%
6788
4598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|359 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-6700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
