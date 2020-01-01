Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i7 6800K: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800K and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +18%
3340
Core i7 6800K
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +23%
2764
Core i7 6800K
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +33%
13865
Core i7 6800K
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +19%
6788
Core i7 6800K
5727

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i7 6800K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 May 30, 2016
Launch price 359 USD 440 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Broadwell E
Model number i7-8700K i7-6800K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 15MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i7 6800K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 6800K or i7 8700K?
