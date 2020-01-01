Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 6850K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.6 GHz i7 6850K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +16%
2844
2445
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +25%
14112
11327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +22%
1207
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +20%
6971
5789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|359 USD
|628 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-6850K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 8700K
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs i7 8700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i7 8700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 6850K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Intel Core i7 6850K
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs i7 6850K
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 6850K