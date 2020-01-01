Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i7 7700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700K and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 91 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +53%
3340
Core i7 7700K
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +45%
13865
Core i7 7700K
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +48%
6788
Core i7 7700K
4578

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i7 7700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 January 3, 2017
Launch price 359 USD 350 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i7-8700K i7-7700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 42 MHz
Multiplier 37x 100x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i7 7700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 7700K or i7 8700K?
