Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700K or Core i7 7800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 7800X

Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 8700K
VS
Intel Core i7 7800X
Intel Core i7 7800X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 8700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +21%
3425
Core i7 7800X
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +16%
2844
Core i7 7800X
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +11%
14112
Core i7 7800X
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +11%
1207
Core i7 7800X
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +12%
6971
Core i7 7800X
6211

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700K and i7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 May 30, 2017
Launch price 359 USD 389 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Skylake
Model number i7-8700K i7-7800X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700K official page Intel Core i7 7800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 7800X or i7 8700K?
EnglishРусский